1,827,608 Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,827,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,518,000. Cousins Properties comprises about 0.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.23% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 645,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,145,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

