19,713 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after buying an additional 4,404,178 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.