2,000 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.35. The stock had a trading volume of 365,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders sold a total of 9,701 shares of company stock worth $3,171,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

