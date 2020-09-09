20,785 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 4,322,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

