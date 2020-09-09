20,785 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 4,322,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.
SPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
