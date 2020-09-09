$210.55 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post $210.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.02 million. HubSpot reported sales of $173.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $830.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.70 million to $832.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $992.85 million, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 54.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $9.40 on Friday, hitting $284.11. 479,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,865. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.86.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

