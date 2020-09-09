225,883 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

