30,314 Shares in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Asta Funding as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the first quarter worth $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Asta Funding by 13.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362. Asta Funding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

