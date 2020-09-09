$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $4.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $10.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $37.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $38.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $23.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 861.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DURECT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DURECT by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,977. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.