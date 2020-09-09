46,245 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

FRC traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. 818,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,281. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

