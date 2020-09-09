600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Down 3.1%

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 36,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 19,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.97.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

