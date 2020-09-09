6,251 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,206. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

