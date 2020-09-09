$891.87 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report $891.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $914.10 million. Flowserve posted sales of $996.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Flowserve by 50.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 835.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,312. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

