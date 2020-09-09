Aave 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104.28 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bibox, Binance and BiteBTC. Aave has a total market capitalization of $710.49 million and $104.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.83 or 0.05011896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BiteBTC, ABCC, HitBTC, Alterdice, IDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.