Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 601,337 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $135,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 210,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.9% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Accenture by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

ACN stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.91. 1,668,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,738. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.63. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

