AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 46.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 186,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $2,112,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of -0.03.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.