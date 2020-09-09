Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 6.1%

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $459.30 and last traded at $462.13. Approximately 4,507,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,211,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

