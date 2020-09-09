Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Down 14.1%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.33 and last traded at $59.38. 900,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 295,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

