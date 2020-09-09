Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 0.5%

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86. 2,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEYY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantest in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

