Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00831047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

