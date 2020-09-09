Aeon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,585.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $2,585.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00826211 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

