Aeron Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $301,780.25 and $7,655.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

