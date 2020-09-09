AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Down 7%

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 2,407,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,480,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

