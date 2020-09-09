Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 334.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

