Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Trading Down 8%

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

About Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

