Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

ATD.A traded down C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.84. 11,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$30.57 and a one year high of C$47.57.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.