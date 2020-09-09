Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE ATD.A traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.15. 8,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.57. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

