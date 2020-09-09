Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

ATD.B traded down C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.58. 1,900,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

