AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $180,118.29 and $1,280.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

