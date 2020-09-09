Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,099 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 546,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 3,775,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,233. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

