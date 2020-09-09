Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is BlackRock Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,163,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $57.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,523.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,549.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,392.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,036.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.