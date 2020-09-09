AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 8.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.42. 6,630,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,126,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

