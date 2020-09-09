American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) CFO Sells $249,900.00 in Stock

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,011. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1,334.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 349,458 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.