American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Insider Buys $10,161.45 in Stock

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) insider Deborah K. Janson bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $10,161.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANAT stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 45,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $126.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAT. ValuEngine upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in American National Insurance by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

