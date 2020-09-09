Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.35% of Ameriprise Financial worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 668,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.