Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

