Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,497 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $143,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $245.57. 2,244,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,810. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

