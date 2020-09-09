Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Up 1.6%

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06). Approximately 15,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 184,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

