Analysts Anticipate Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $6.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.06 million. Affimed posted sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $28.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.15 million to $29.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.25 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Affimed by 12,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,456. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $250.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

