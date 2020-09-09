Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,224. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

