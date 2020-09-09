Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Billion

Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $20.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.44 billion and the highest is $21.00 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $86.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.04 billion to $87.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.04 billion to $88.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,732,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,186,188. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

