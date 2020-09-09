Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,825. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

