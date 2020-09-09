Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 77,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,268. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $581.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.74.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

