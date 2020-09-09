Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.35). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neovasc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neovasc by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Neovasc by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 80,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,513. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

