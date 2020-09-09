Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 61.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. 59,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,657. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

