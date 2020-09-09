Analysts Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). ViaSat reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. 769,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. ViaSat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,893.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,746,000 after buying an additional 457,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 109.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

