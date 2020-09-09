Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 9,715 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $410,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 85,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anterix by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

