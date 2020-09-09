Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 5,721,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

