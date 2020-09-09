Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Down 10.7%

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.04. 13,596,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,420,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Apache alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.