Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Down 8.2%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 765,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,035,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,447 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.