Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $218,789.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00121343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00234306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01675069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00170760 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.